Newcastle United's Callum Wilson says he would have been "fuming" if he didn't score on the opening day of the Magpies' season.

The 30-year-old scored the second goal with a clever finish at St James' Park in their 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

"I made some good runs but on the whole I wasn't pleased with my performance. I scored, and as a striker you are judged on goals. It looks like you had a good game but it wasn't one of my best games," he said on BBC Sounds' The Footballer's Football Podcast.

"I was getting frustrated [with the service] but I can understand it is the first game back, tired minds with players making the wrong decisions at the wrong times and things like that. As the first game we can let it slide and we got the three points, which is the main thing.

"When I scored you could see the frustration come out a little bit because I wasn't really in the game, and I wasn't really playing too great to be honest, but I was just grateful to get on the scoresheet."

The England international has also scored in the opening game of the past two seasons.

He added: "Being honest I would be fuming only because I enjoy scoring on the opening day of the season and I wanted to do it again for the third year running for Newcastle. The opportunities where I was square and players didn't pass the ball to score a goal, then yes, I would have been more frustrated at the end of the game."

