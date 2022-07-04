Article: published on 4 July 2022
What are your hopes for this pre-season?
- Published
The Tottenham players are back in pre-season training to prepare for the new Premier League season.
With a trip to South Korea on the horizon, what are you hoping to see from Antonio Conte's side?
Wednesday, 13 July - Team K-League v Tottenham, Seoul - 12:00 BST
Saturday, 16 July - Tottenham v Sevilla, Suwon - 12:00 BST
Saturday, 23 July - Rangers v Tottenham, Ibrox Stadium - 15:00 BST
Saturday, 30 July - Tottenham v Roma, Haifa - 19:15 BST
Which young players should get the chance to impress the boss?