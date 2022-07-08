Julian Alvarez will arrive at Manchester City this weekend after playing his final game for River Plate.

The 22-year-old forward signed for City in January but remained at River Plate on loan until the South American season ended.

City's new number 19 will be unveiled to fans on Sunday, alongside fellow new signings Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips and Stefan Ortega.

He told the club website:, external "I am incredibly happy and I feel ready to play for City.

"This is, without doubt, one of the biggest teams in world football. You only have to see what this team has won in the last decade to understand the quality of the set-up.

"I feel confident I can flourish here. The style of play Pep encourages is exciting and I can’t wait to be a part of it.

"City has an amazing recent history of Argentine players and I want to put my stamp on the club in the same way Sergio Aguero, Pablo Zabaleta and Carlos Tevez did."