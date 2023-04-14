Interim manager Dean Smith says he is "looking forward to the challenge" of trying to keep Leicester in the Premier League.

The former Aston Villa boss, alongside assistants Craig Shakespeare and John Terry, joined the Foxes following the sacking of Brendan Rodgers.

"The main reason I took the job on was because Craig and JT wanted to come as well. The points are there to be won, to grab, to get out of the bottom three," Smith said in his first news conference.

"It's been a season I've not seen before in terms of nine teams involved in the relegation battle. The more we can keep in that, it's not insurmountable to get out."

The Englishman has a tough task on his hands as his side sit 19th in the table and face title-chasing Manchester City on Saturday.

Having been in relegation battles previously with Villa, Smith feels there are "certainly comparisons" he can draw and that himself, Shakespeare and Terry are the right team for the job.

"Not setting targets, apart from come the end of the season we just want to be out of the bottom three," added Smith.

"Taking it each week one game at a time, we did that when we were at Villa. Craig has been in that situation before here at Leicester, which was a big thing for me. His relationship with the football club, he believed we could do it as well, so his experience will come in really helpful.

"Tomorrow might be my 600th game as a manager, coming up through Walsall to Brentford, to Villa and Norwich. We've got experience. As a three, it's strong, we've got different qualities and we've all been through relegation battles in the Premier League."

While his role is currently on an interim basis, Smith was asked about the possibility of it becoming permanent and responded: "It's not a conversation we've had. It's an interim job.

"It's eight games in seven weeks. I was watching the Masters in Augusta last week and now I'm back to England, it's a bit windy, but I'm looking forward to the challenge."