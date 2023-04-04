West Ham's Michail Antonio says feels the "pressure" from West Ham fans to keep the club in the Premier League.

Speaking on The Footballer’s Football Podcast following his side's win over relegation rivals Southampton, the striker said: "It was massive that we needed to win that game, it brought us out of the bottom three.

"I've been involved in these games so many time sin my career. One thing you forget is these West Ham fans, they pile the pressure on you, in these situations they pile the pressure on you.

"If they aren't happy they are going to show it and, in the situation we are, they aren't happy and feel like we shouldn't be there," he added.

The Hammers haven't been in a relegation battle since the 2019-20 season and have finished in the European spots the last two years. The Jamaica international admitted he avoids looking at their league position.

He said: "A lot of the players haven't been there so they haven't experienced this, but the boys kept on ploughing and kept on pushing [on Sunday].

"I don’t even look at the table. I don't like piling that pressure on myself.

"We were a little but frustrated [at half-time] because this season we haven't been scoring the goals, but defensively we have got a lot stronger so there was a frustration that we didn't get more than we thought we should have. But, at the end of the day it was a massive six pointer and we got the points."

