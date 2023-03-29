'Impressive Johnston looks destined for bigger things'

Jane Lewis, BBC Sport Scotland

It’s back to league business for Motherwell this Saturday, a trip to the capital to face a Hibernian side who’re looking to close in on city rivals Hearts in the race for third.

Motherwell will see this one as an opportunity to get back to winning ways after defeat by Rangers last time out. That loss ended Stewart Kettlewell's four-game unbeaten start, but there were positives to take from a decent display.

They’ve had plenty of time to soak up those positives and also managed a friendly against League of Ireland side St Patrick’s.

Five players missed out on that goalless draw as they were away on international duty. Liam Kelly was with Scotland, Sean Goss with Northern Ireland, James Furlong with Republic of Ireland Under-21s, Lennon Miller with Scotland-Under-17s and Max Johnson with Scotland Under-21s.

The latter started in a friendly against Sweden, his second cap at U21 level and another step in the 19-year-old’s development.

International recognition comes off the back of a solid year so far with his club. After spending the first half of this season impressing on loan at Cove Rangers, Motherwell brought Johnson back to the club he joined as a 12-year-old and he’s not looked out of place playing a league up.

He has played 12 matches for Motherwell in 2023, starting nine, scoring one goal and assisting in two.

He has made the right wing-back position his own and his form hasn’t gone unnoticed. He'll be out of contract at end of this season, but seemingly won’t be short of offers with clubs in France, Italy, Germany and England all reportedly showing an interest.

Motherwell’s loss will be another club’s gain if he does depart. It’s exciting times for a highly-rated youngster who’s almost certainly looking at other Scottish players flourishing outside the country and eyeing a similar journey.