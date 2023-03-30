T﻿ransfer news: Madrid interested in James

Gossip column graphic

Real Madrid are interested in Chelsea's 23-year-old England defender Reece James. (AS - in Spanish)

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, 24, is Arsenal's top target this summer and there is growing confidence they can beat competition from Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United to sign the England international. (Evening Standard)

Barcelona will also face competition from Chelsea and Arsenal for Athletico Paranaense's 18-year-old Brazil forward Vitor Roque. (Sport - in Spanish)

Want more transfer stories? Read Thursday's full gossip column