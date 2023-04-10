Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett has had his say on the controversy at Anfield on Sunday.

Assistant Referee Constantine Hatzidakis appeared to throw an elbow at Liverpool defender Andy Robertson at the end of the first half.

Hackett referenced the punishment handed to Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, who was banned for eight games last week for pushing referee Chris Kavanagh.

"Ultimately, if he is found guilty of this, his career is in jeopardy," said Hackett.

"He is an employed official, so employment law cuts in, but I'm calling in saying the ban on Mitrovic wasn't long enough so hey, this has got to be the equivalent, if he is found guilty.

"I would like the FA to convene a meeting this week and resolve the issue by the weekend.

"You never what is going through the mind of match officials now.

"The atmosphere was electric [at Anfield], there are different temperatures and thoughts within a match official, and it was such an unprecedented view.

"I was trying to find an excuse as to why he did it and I came up with was he in fear? He shouldn't be, because he's in a protected environment with plenty of security."