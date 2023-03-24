Finnish entrepreneur Thomas Zilliacus' bid to buy Manchester United is "quite idealistic", says United We Stand editor Andy Mitten as the race to buy the club accelerates.

On Thursday, Zilliacus declared he wanted to purchase half of the club with the other half being owned by supporters.

Mitten told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast that he understood how this offer would be attractive - but was uncertain it would ever succeed.

"It's something a lot of United fans would love the idea of because the club is big enough to stand on its own two feet," said Mitten.

"I love the fact United have a global support and the community truly is global and yet the club is from Manchester and the demographic range of fans is absolutely vast.

"I'm just doubtful. The horse has bolted [for fan ownership] and we don't actually know anything about Thomas either. Has he gone to Raine bank who are overseeing the sale? Does he have the funds to do it?

"And getting money out of fans is different."

