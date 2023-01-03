Jordan Chamberlain, Empire of the Kop, external

At their best, Liverpool used to be a horrible side to play against. They were faster, stronger and worked harder than anybody else in the country.

None of those things can be said anymore and the 3-1 defeat to Brentford on Monday night was symbolic of how far this team has fallen physically.

Brentford's opener came after Bryan Mbuemo out-sprinted Virgil van Dijk and forced a corner off Liverpool's only player who impressed, Alisson. How often has the Dutchman been beaten for pace since he signed in 2018?

Barely ever, but he's now part of a leaky defence which is relying on its goalkeeper time and time again.

This season, the Reds have conceded 51 big chances, more than twice any other side in the top five. So while the forwards, especially Darwin Nunez, have been missing opportunities, the manner in which they give them up is more problematic.

The defensive issues are a combination of midfielders who lack strength, speed and discipline. Harvey Elliott is a wonderful talent, but why have Liverpool gone away from midfielders like Gini Wijnaldum to select small, technical players, instead? In four and a half years, the only midfielder permanently signed is Thiago, and it's showing.