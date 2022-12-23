Arsenal are trying to sign 27-year-old France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who will be out of contract at Juventus in the summer. (Repubblica, via Mail), external

The Gunners are yet to decide whether to let Portugal defender Cedric Soares leave in January, with Fulham leading the chase for the 31-year-old, who is also attracting interest from Bayer Leverkusen and Villarreal. (Evening Standard), external

Soares' weekly wage of around £75,000 is proving a stumbling block in proceedings. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, Shakhtar Donetsk chief executive Carlo Nicolini has confirmed Arsenal are interested in signing 21-year-old Ukraine forward Mykhailo Mudryk. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

