After a morale-boosting win over Crystal Palace in the FA Cup on Saturday, Nathan Jones is hoping Southampton's fans will get behind the team in their Carabao Cup quarter-final against Manchester City on Wednesday.

"We need everyone pulling in the right direction," said Jones, who has faced criticism over recent form.

"I understand frustrations but they don’t help anyone. I would actually prefer them take it out on me than the team.

"We want to give them performances so that they can see progression and a group that works hard, with a structure to get behind.

"We have to be together. Managers get paid to handle pressure, frustrations, get through these times, put teams out to win games. I understand why people are frustrated but let’s be, one, realistic, and two, get behind the team because they need you over the next few weeks."

The former Luton boss knows it will be a tough ask against the Premier League champions, but doesn't feel his team are just there to make up the numbers.

"It’s a cup game, we don't want to keep the scoreline down, [or have] a respectable loss. In realistic terms it's not the end of world, but it's not what we’re looking at.

"We want to be aggressive, front-footed, continue our development. It’s a massive task, as Chelsea found out. They looked like they rested a lot of players and kept players back for this game.

"We know it will be tough, but a great test, a wonderful game - Man City at home in a quarter-final."