Game of the weekend: Dundee United v Rangers

Dundee United got 2023 off to a positive start with a 1-0 away win over St Johnstone.

That result stretched United's advantage over bottom side Ross County to three points and the Tangerines are level on points with Motherwell and a point below Kilmarnock.

Suddenly, United's season does not look so perilous after spending much of it rooted to the bottom.

Next up is a Rangers side still unbeaten under manager Michael Beale.

Tannadice has proven a tricky destination for Rangers of late, with just one victory there in five visits and Celtic could well be 12 points clear at the top by the time Sunday's game kicks off.

Rangers have shown undoubted improvement under Beale and were minutes away from beating Celtic on Monday, while United, seeking a third successive home win, have demonstrated a steeliness under Liam Fox that was lacking prior to his appointment.

