Martindale jokes he still has to do the dishes despite recent successes

Livingston’s 4-2 win over St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park on Saturday left them just four points behind third-placed Hearts in the Scottish Premiership, but manager David Martindale joked that his family aren't impressed.

Livi host Dundee United on Wednesday night, and speaking ahead of the game, Martindale insisted that he doesn't pay attention to the league table, and that nothing has changed at home.

“I don’t read too much into it," Martindale said. "I went home on Saturday night and said to Martha: ‘Look, I’m sitting fourth, go and make my dinner,’ and she said: ‘Chase yourself.’

“So it doesn’t do anything for me if I am honest. I still have to do the dishes, still have to get up and make the wee one’s breakfast. I don’t really get any kudos in the house for that.

“It is a marathon, not a sprint. I have been on the flip side of that, sitting 12th in the table last year and people were saying: ‘You are sitting 12th do you look at the league?’

“I genuinely don’t pay too much attention. It’s one game at a time and see where it takes us. Kudos to the players and the staff at the club because we are in a fantastic place but I don’t really read too much into it.”

Although Dundee United sit 10th in the league, Martindale is expecting a tough test.

He said: “Foxy seems to have turned the corner with them. They are difficult to beat, they are picking points up on the road and at home.

“They don’t ship as many goals as they have done and they have an offensive threat up front so it is going to be a very difficult game.”