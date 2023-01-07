Dundee Utd v Rangers: Pick of the stats
Dundee United have won their last two league games, and could win three in a row for the first time since October 2021.
Rangers’ James Tavernier has been directly involved in six goals in seven Scottish Premiership appearances against Dundee United (4 goals, 2 assists).
Dundee United have only lost one of their last four home games against Rangers in the top flight (W2 D1), a 2-1 defeat in December 2020 under Micky Mellon.
Rangers have recovered a league-high 15 points from losing positions in this season’s Scottish Premiership. However, only Celtic (two) have dropped fewer points from winning positions in the competition this term than Dundee United (four, level with Rangers).