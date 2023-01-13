Sutton's predictions: Everton v Southampton

Sutton's prediction: 1-0

The last week has shown the importance of the cup competitions in changing the mood at a club - just ask Southampton boss Nathan Jones.

Jones had lost his first four Premier League games with Saints, but beating two top-flight teams, Crystal Palace and Manchester City, in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup will really get the fans on his side.

Saints rose to the occasion and played really well against City, but now can they maintain that against a team from the other end of the table?

Everton also got an impressive result against City recently, a 1-1 draw at Etihad Stadium on New Year's Eve, but they lost heavily to Brighton at home in their next game after falling apart in the second half.

I keep saying they will win at Goodison without them getting the required results like they did last season, and sooner or later I am going to give up on them.

For now, though, I am going to keep backing them - but this is the last time I will do it, if they lose.

Gaz's prediction: 1-1

Saints' cup wins will give them a bit of a boost, but they rose to the challenge against City and this is a very different task - I think the most important thing for both teams will be not to lose.

