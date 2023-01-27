On the signing of James Bree, who he has worked with previously, Jones said: "It's something we felt we really needed. He's done fantastically well at my previous club. He's really athletic and technically wonderful."

When asked about more signings this window he felt it was about "getting the right one, not just anyone" and they are looking to add "potency, goals and threat".

On recruitment he said: "We felt we needed to recruit certain things, aggression, athleticism. That is a work in progress."

With talk about the club trying to sign a striker, Jones said he is "not worried about it" and "if the right one comes available, we will do everything we can".

Jones added: "Look if it allows there could be more than one player. What we want to do is get the target we really want."

Looking ahead to the FA Cup tie against Blackpool he said: "The pressure is on us as we're the Premier League team at home. It's going to be about us trying to take another step forward."