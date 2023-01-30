Seamus Coleman – (Sligo Rovers to Everton)

Year signed: 2009

Fee paid: Reported £60,000

Year left: Still at club

There can't be many better 'value for money' signings than Seamus Coleman, who has become a mainstay in Everton's defence for more than a decade. In 2021, the now 34-year-old Republic of Ireland full-back signed a one-year contract extension to keep him at Everton until 2023.

A consistently high performer for the Toffees and a fan favourite, he was named in the 2014 PFA Team of the Year.