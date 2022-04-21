We've been asking for your thoughts on Erik Ten Hag's appointment throughout the day. Here are some more of your comments:

Rob: Erik Ten Hag is a very sensible appointment for us. He's achieved fantastic things with Ajax and hopefully he can mirror those successes for us. His first job needs to be a pre-season clear out of all the players who are not cutting it for us. We'll also need plenty of new signings to replace them just as Ralf Rangnick says.

William: Hope he takes his pruning shears as there's a lot of dead wood to get rid of.

Steve: Brilliant, not before time, can't wait to see all the dead wood removed and a new chapter begin. No player should be bigger than a club. Youth ambition and pride is needed and I am in no doubt our new manager will bring this back to such a big club. Good luck Ten Hag.

Mr Kris: I was keen on Mauricio Pochettino given his Premier League experience and pedigree. I can only wish Ten Hag success because the task at hand is quite enormous. He's going to have to start from scratch and has a whole mountain to climb.

Josh: We are a sinking ship that I don't think even Jurgen Klopp or Pep Guardiola could recover right now. We may as well give it to someone fresh. I think it's a good appointment in giving it to someone with attacking ideas, who seemingly will make the most of our academy system.

Nick: Finally. A positive step from United, time to cut away the rot. History shows, get the right manager and things happen, Klopp, Alex Ferguson etc. Firmly believe Ten Hag is the man. Rangnick has done the donkey work to show who the donkeys are. Summer of change, cannot wait.

