Ben Livingstone, TalkBFC, external

Well, it’s been a very strange week: the Sean Dyche sacking out of nowhere, Ben Mee managing the side and the rumour mill in full flow.

Heading down to the game on Sunday felt strange. The atmosphere in the away end matched that feeling.

It started as you’d expect - with West Ham dominating - but because of the unfortunate injury to Ashley Westwood, the game turned on its head.

We started to take control – while playing some great football – and ended up taking the lead through a great ball into the box.

Maxwel Cornet sadly missed a penalty to take a 2-0 lead. You have to think if Burnley had gone in at the break two goals in front, we would have seen the game out. Another match in which Cornet has cost us points.

Nick Pope was the standout performer, once again showing why he should be England’s number one.

It's a huge game on Thursday against Southampton. Who will be the manager by then is unknown...