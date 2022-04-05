Stuart Matthews, Proud Seagulls, external

Well, where do we start?

We were all over Norwich and dominated most of the game. We gave them few chances and luck, for once, was on our side, but we still couldn’t find the back of the net, not even with a penalty.

That was such a poor spot-kick and why give it to Neal Maupay? Why not Danny Welbeck, Leo Trossard, Tariq Lamptey - or even Robert Sanchez!

Are the team trying too hard? Witness the sometimes mad scramble in the box to get the ball in and we still miss.

At least we didn’t lose to a relegation-threatened team and a point is a point - after all, it did break our losing streak.

Our next run of matches over this month are not exactly brilliant, with three away games on the bounce before hosting Southampton on a Sunday.

So is that our local derby? Southampton on a day with yet again engineering works on the railway.

Hope springs eternal.

So, are Brighton struggling to score because they're "trying too hard"? Have your say