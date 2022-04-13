Atletico Madrid v Man City: Second-leg stats
This will be Manchester City’s 100th game in the Champions League – the Citizens have won 55 of their first 99, which is already the most by any English side who have reached a century of games in the competition.
Riyad Mahrez has scored six goals across his past six away games in the Champions League, and in three consecutive away games in the knockout stages of the competition. Should the Algerian winger score in this match, only Cristiano Ronaldo will have scored in more such games consecutively (6 - 2013-2015).
This is City's first-ever away game against Atletico Madrid in European competition. They have won just three of their previous 11 away games against Spanish opponents (D1 L7), but one of those was on their most recent such trip under Pep Guardiola (2-1 v Real Madrid in February 2020).
Joao Cancelo has been directly involved in five goals for City in the Champions League this season (two goals, three assists); the joint-most by a full-back in one of Guardiola’s teams in a single campaign.