Atletico Madrid v Man City: Second-leg stats

This will be Manchester City’s 100th game in the Champions League – the Citizens have won 55 of their first 99, which is already the most by any English side who have reached a century of games in the competition.

Riyad Mahrez has scored six goals across his past six away games in the Champions League, and in three consecutive away games in the knockout stages of the competition. Should the Algerian winger score in this match, only Cristiano Ronaldo will have scored in more such games consecutively (6 - 2013-2015).

This is City's first-ever away game against Atletico Madrid in European competition. They have won just three of their previous 11 away games against Spanish opponents (D1 L7), but one of those was on their most recent such trip under Pep Guardiola (2-1 v Real Madrid in February 2020).