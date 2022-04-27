Ben Livingstone, TalkBFC, external

Well, what a weird but wonderful week to be a Burnley fan.

From the lows of Sean Dyche’s sacking to Michael Jackson getting seven points out of a possible nine and guiding us out of the relegation zone.

The team we are watching now is a completely different one to the side we saw against Norwich.

Fight, grit and determination is on full show and the players are oozing confidence. Dwight McNeil looks like he’s at the park playing with his mates. Nathan Collins looks like the second coming of Maldini. And Connor Roberts is giving serious Cafu energy.

Not a single bad performer on the pitch against Wolves in a claret-and-blue shirt, superb substitutions from Jackson and some great football. What more can you ask for?

With Everton losing to Liverpool and facing Chelsea next, Watford is a huge opportunity to get another three points and hopefully move above Leeds and pull away from Everton in the drop zone. However, it would be the most Burnley thing to do all this and go to 19th-placed Watford and lose.

I can’t speak highly enough of the players for their efforts in the past week. If this continues, then safety in the Premier League is on the horizon - but there’s still a lot left to do.