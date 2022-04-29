Guardiola on Klopp's contract, his own contract and Walker
- Published
Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester
Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Manchester City's trip to Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
After the news that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has extended his contract by two years, Guardiola said that will have no bearing on him staying at Manchester City. "Why should it?" said the City boss. "Everyone has their own situation. If we decide to stay long it's because we all decide together, not because my colleague is staying."
Guardiola said that he's still not held talks about his own contract and that his focus is only on Leeds.
"Leeds is tough," he added. "They are fighting for their points. We need points, we feel it. Everyone in the club knows what we are playing for in this last part of the season and knows what we have to do."
The game with Leeds will come too soon for Kyle Walker and John Stones. There is a danger that Kyle Walker could miss the rest of the season, but Guardiola remains focused on the fit players.