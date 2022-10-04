Guardiola on Foden, Mahrez and Copenhagen
- Published
Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester
Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Wednesday's Champions League game against FC Copenhagen.
Here are the key lines from the Manchester City boss:
Kyle Walker is likely to be out of the game, but Rodri is feeling "better" after an injury kept him out the derby. We will know more from training on Tuesday afternoon.
On Phil Foden, Guardiola said it's a "yes" to wanting him to stay - with rumours of a new contract. He added: "He's reliable, he can play every three days, he knows he can do better and hopefully he can do it."
He was also asked whether Foden could one day switch to a central midfield role: "He's played there a few minutes already and he played really well. In the middle you have to pay more attention to what's around you without the ball. But, with his desire, he will do it."
Despite not playing as many minutes this season compared to last, Guardiola has backed Riyad Mahrez. "Personality, ability, quality, love for the game," said Guardiola. "Another player can't teach him anything. He's too good."
And on Copenhagen struggling for form this season: "They are aggressive... If we are not who we are, we can struggle."