Newcastle v Paris St-Germain: Pick of the stats
- Published
Newcastle United have won just three of their 13 meetings with French opponents (D4 L6), with this the first time they have faced Paris St-Germain.
PSG have lost five of their past seven Champions League games against English sides, with the exceptions being a 3-1 victory at Manchester United (December 2020) and a 2-0 home win over Manchester City (September 2021).
Newcastle's 0-0 draw with AC Milan in their opening group match was just their third clean sheet in 19 Champions League games, and they have never recorded back-to-back shutouts in the competition.
Against Milan, Nick Pope became the fifth English goalkeeper to not concede a goal on his first Champions League start - and none of the other four kept a clean sheet in their second start in the competition.
PSG's Kylian Mbappe has goals in the Champions League at Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United. He could become the fourth player to score an away goal at four English stadiums in the competition, after Cristiano Ronaldo (five), Lionel Messi (four) and Robert Lewandowski (four).