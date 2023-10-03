Newcastle United have won just three of their 13 meetings with French opponents (D4 L6), with this the first time they have faced Paris St-Germain.

PSG have lost five of their past seven Champions League games against English sides, with the exceptions being a 3-1 victory at Manchester United (December 2020) and a 2-0 home win over Manchester City (September 2021).

Newcastle's 0-0 draw with AC Milan in their opening group match was just their third clean sheet in 19 Champions League games, and they have never recorded back-to-back shutouts in the competition.

Against Milan, Nick Pope became the fifth English goalkeeper to not concede a goal on his first Champions League start - and none of the other four kept a clean sheet in their second start in the competition.