Luton 1-2 Burnley: Pick of the stats

Burnley have ended a run of 10 Premier League games without a win (D2 L8), with this their first since winning 2-1 against Watford in April 2022.

Luton Town are still without a win at Kenilworth Road in the Premier League in three attempts (D1 L2). They are the first side to fail to win any of their first three home games in the competition since Blackpool in 2010.

Luton have lost two of their last three home league games (D1), as many as in their previous 19 games combined (W10 D7).

Lyle Foster bagged his third Premier League goal of the season for Burnley – he is only the fifth South African player to score three goals in a single season, after Philomen Masinga (1994-95), Shaun Bartlett (four times), Benni McCarthy (three times) and Steven Pienaar (three times).

Sander Berge registered only his third Premier League assist in 36 appearances, setting up Lyle Foster for Burnley’s goal. All three of his assists have come in different seasons.