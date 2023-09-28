Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United head to struggling Southampton on Saturday for the 12.30pm kick off at St Mary's in the Championship.

United are on great form having picked up seven points from nine last week. They have not conceded a goal in four games and are unbeaten in seven.

The Saints have lost their last four matches and manager Russell Martin is under pressure to arrest the slide. Here are the best lines from Leeds boss Daniel Farke's news conference:

Asked if it is a fine time to play Southampton, Leeds boss Daniel Farke said: “There’s no time to be over confident. I couldn’t think of a worse time to play them. They’re there with four losses… you look under every stone and at details. They’ll have done exactly that.”

Patrick Bamford (hamstring) is set to travel with the squad this weekend after returning to full training. Wilfried Gnonto's ankle surgery has gone well but he, Junior Firpo and Stuart Dallas remain sidelined. Centre-back Joe Rodon is available after suspension.

Farke is pleased with forward Mateo Joseph’s progress in training and thinks he will play a big part at the club in medium to long-term.

Farke on Saints boss Russell Martin: “He's a really good coach and he's got a big future in the game. I worked with him at Norwich. He was a great player, a big character.”

Farke on new signing Ilia Gruev: "For each and every player it is something different when you come to the motherland of English football. The physicality here is second to none. Ilia is a top player. I am impressed with him."

Farke says the club is still working on winger Helder Costa's situation. He is in his last year of a contract but is not out on loan. Costa wants to go and he is not in Farke’s plans.

Get Leeds news sent to you