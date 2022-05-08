Arsenal 2-1 Leeds: Marsch reaction

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch, speaking to Match of the Day: "I think we had a really bad start and dug a hole for ourselves which we didn't need to. At half-time we talked about keeping our composure and treating the game like it was 0-0. That's what we did.

"Obviously we are in a difficult situation. We have now lost two right-backs for the season in two matches. We have to regroup and figure out what we can do.

"Our backs are against the wall. We are in the relegation zone but we have to fight for our lives.

"When I came here two months ago I knew this was not going to be easy. The group has stayed strong. Our second-half performance highlights the character of the people we have here.

"The fans and the support at this club is unreal. We want to put a performance on the pitch that honours that support."