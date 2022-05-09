We believe in his beliefs - James

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United winger Dan James says the players are right behind new head coach Jesse Marsch.

The Whites face Chelsea at Elland Road on Wednesday (19:30 BST) after consecutive defeats left them in the Premier League's relegation zone, but the Wales international is backing the boss.

"Of course, you know, since he's come in we've had five games unbeaten," he told BBC Radio Leeds. "I don't think it gets talked about just because teams around us have got points and they've done really well as well. It just happens in football.

"He's been great since he's got in to all of us and we fully believe in his beliefs."

Marsch quoted Mahatma Gandhi to the players before Sunday's defeat at Arsenal. "It was just some inspirational words," explained James, "but it's always something which helps us players on the pitch.

"He's super positive. I think he shows that to us and in the media. When you're in a difficult situation the best thing is to be positive because any negative thinking is not going to help us at all to stay in the Premier League."

