Manchester City failed to "manage the game" as they let their two-goal aggregate lead slip and were dramatically dumped out of the Champions League by Real Madrid, says their former defender Nedum Onuoha.

"City played quite well across both ties," Onuoha told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast. "But the game isn't finished until the final whistle goes.

"We're so used to seeing them take the sting out of the game but they were giving the ball away more than we have seen all season, especially in the second half.

"When they lost the momentum, they found it very hard to grab it back, with the Real Madrid players and crowd on the front foot and players like Eduardo Camavinga coming on and being full of running."

The BBC's football correspondent John Murray, who was in the Bernabeu commentating on the game, believes City will rue missed opportunities across both legs.

"There were close moments throughout the tie," he said. "Four times City were ahead by two goals but it wasn't enough.

"They had big opportunities to really press home their advantage and they didn't do it."