Chelsea should have made better use of their substitutes during the FA Cup final against Liverpool, according to former Premier League striker Dion Dublin.

Although N'Golo Kante and Hakim Ziyech both came on for the Blues during the goalless 90 minutes, Dublin questioned why Thomas Tuchel did not utilise the pace of Germany forward Timo Werner.

"With legs getting tired, you expect if you have pace on the bench to bring it on," Dublin told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "Why, we don't know - is it something on the training ground? Has there been a falling out?

"In the second half of normal time, surely Werner has got to come on? I'm surprised."

Having lost both domestic cup finals to Liverpool on penalties, in addition to the club's ownership issues, Dublin described it as a "difficult season" for the Blues.

"They'll be absolutely gutted," he added. "They gave it a proper good shot.

"They did everything right but they just couldn't finish off their moves."

Listen to more reaction from the FA Cup final on BBC Sounds