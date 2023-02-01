Arsenal have snapped up an "infectious character who will only add to the dressing room" in Jorginho, says his former Chelsea team-mate Robert Green.

The Italy midfielder was a surprise mover on deadline day and Green believes both clubs will be satisfied with the £12m deal.

"He is really likeable and bubbly around the dressing room," Green told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "He has a nickname for everyone and is brilliant to work with.

"Beyond that, he will bring knowledge and a computer chessboard-like style of playing. He is something Arsenal do not already have in their starting XI.

"He has a different mentality - one similar to Mikel Arteta - and I think both parties will be happy with that deal."

Senior football reporter Ian Dennis agreed, arguing anyone questioning the move should "trust the process".

"The recruitment at Arsenal has been very good," he said. "They have moved quickly, dealt with setbacks and have a manager who has completely transformed the environment.

"Jorginho is proven, he's a winner and he's costing £12m only until 2024."

