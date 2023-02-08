Defender Pascal Struijk says Leeds United's new players will not fully understand the size of the fixture against Manchester United until they walk out for kick-off.

The Whites face their rivals twice in the Premier League this week - first at Old Trafford on Wednesday and then at Elland Road on Sunday.

"It has been building up every time since I have been here," said the 23-year-old, who joined Leeds in 2018.

"Leading up to the game everyone is getting excited and we are all so motivated to play these games.

"Most of the boys have played in a derby before, but I don’t think they'll realise how big it is until they step on to the pitch for the first time.

"We have to lift the new guys, but I'm sure they will get the motivation right.

"I was surprised it was two back-to-back games, but we have two big chances now to get a result. We have seen before we can play against the top teams, so why not this time?"

