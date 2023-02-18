Livingston 0-3 Rangers: Analysis

Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

Livingston corrected last week's blip when they surprisingly went down 3-0 to Inverness in the Scottish Cup.

They set their usual standards at home, and came out and pressed Rangers in the second-half and looked increasingly like they might steal something from the game.

But Omeonga's sending off killed their chances, but as they push for European football they will not have either of the Old Firm to play again before the split.

That gives David Martindale a chance to regain momentum and make it a memorable season.