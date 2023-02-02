We've always known we're a good team - Lundstram

Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland

John Lundstram says belief is coursing through the Rangers squad again after extending Michael Beale’s unbeaten start as manager to 11 games.

The midfielder rates the 3-0 win over Hearts on Wednesday as one of Rangers’ best performances of the season and reckons the hosts were fortunate not to lose by more.

“To put in a performance like that along with the win is very satisfying,” he said.

“We just wanted to be the aggressors and we did that. It was a fantastic performance, the counter-pressing and the quality we had up top it could have been a lot more.

“We have always known we are a good team. You don’t get to the Europa league final without being a good team.

“We lost a little bit of confidence along the way, but building that back up is key for us to try and go on a good run. Confidence is growing and growing so long may that continue.”