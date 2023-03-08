'Hearts can hurt any team'

Former Scotland striker Kenny Miller believes that Hearts can get a result away to Celtic on Wednesday night if they play to their full potential.

Robbie Neilson's side have lost both league games against the Scottish champions so far this season, but pushed Ange Postecoglou's side close in October's 4-3 defeat.

"They’ve definitely got enough [to get something]", Miller said on the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast. "If their players turn up with a bit of belief and a swagger - Hearts are the third best team in this league, Robbie has built a strong team.

"They’ve got to turn up at the toughest place to go, against the best team in the country, and show that they’re a good team. There will be long spells where they’ll have to stick together and be resilient, but they have good players that can hurt any team.

"Robbie gets a bit of a hard time as Hearts manager, but he’s really nailed down that third spot this season.

"Equally, if Celtic play their game, they’ll win nine out of ten games. You have to hope they’re on a bit of an off day, and you turn up with your best."