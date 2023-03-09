Two semi-finals would be a massive achievement - Polworth

Kilmarnock midfielder Liam Polworth reached a Scottish Cup semi-final with Inverness Caley Thistle in 2019, but is now seeking to eliminate his home-town club on route to another Hampden semi-final.

“I was at Inverness for a long time, since I was a kid, but this is a massive opportunity for Kilmarnock, and one I want to take advantage of,” he said. “I’m firmly focused on that. My family all stay up in Inverness and they’ll all be there, but they’ll definitely be supporting Killie for me.”

Killie have already reached the last four of the Viaplay Cup this season, losing to eventual champions Celtic, and Polworth says the players are determined to have another crack.

“It’s a massive motivation to get back to Hampden,” he said. “When we went there the last time I felt like we gave a good show of ourselves against a good Celtic side.

"To get another chance to go to Hampden would be huge for us. If you can get to two major semi-finals in a season, it’s obviously a massive achievement.

“Our league form hasn’t been great, but if we can put back-to-back semi-finals together and hopefully improve our league form at the back end of the season, it will be a massive achievement.

“The Scottish Cup is something you look at at the start of the season. It will be a good distraction from the league as well.

“We need to put aside the whole league aspect of it going into Friday. We know it’s a one-off game, a big Scottish Cup game and it’s massive for the club and the players."