Will Hibs turn to Lennon after Johnson sacking?

Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland

Lee Johnson's sacking follows a really woeful run of results, certainly in domestic football. Three matches played, and three defeats in the league.

They were defensively awful against Livingston at the weekend. The club have invested heavily in the summer - they backed the manager, but they have taken the decision that he was no longer the man.

A huge task lies ahead with only five days left in the transfer window. The club will have a number of candidates in mind. There's been a few names mulling around, with Scott Brown's name mentioned despite a poor start to the season at Fleetwood.

The one name above them all I think, will be Neil Lennon, the former manager at Easter Road - he's a free agent at the moment, and it would not be a surprise if there's a call made to sound him out, to see if he's interested in taking the reins again at Easter Road.