Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.

His opponent for this weekend's fixtures is Nothing But Thieves guitarist Joe Langridge-Brown, who is an Arsenal fan.

Sutton's prediction: 1-0

Brentford's home record in the league last season was pretty phenomenal - they only lost two games, to Arsenal and Newcastle. People thought they would miss Ivan Toney this year and they maybe have a little bit, but Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo are stepping up and carrying them.

Brentford are such a beautifully well balanced team. I don't think this will be comfortable for them because Crystal Palace are well organised under Roy Hodgson, but I am going for a Brentford win.

Joe's prediction: Brentford have got something about them - even while Ivan Toney is suspended, I think they will be alright. 2-1

