Kamara leaves Rangers for Leeds

Midfielder Glen Kamara has left Rangers for Leeds United on a permanent deal, signing a four-year deal at the Championship club.

Kamara made 193 appearances across five seasons at Rangers after signing for the Ibrox club from Dundee.

The Finland international was a prominent figure in Rangers' title-winning season under Steven Gerrard, and also won the Scottish Cup during his time in Glasgow.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to thank everyone at Rangers for the last four and a half years," Kamara said on social media.

"From teammates, coaches, staff, and of course the amazing fans, you've all played a massive part in my journey.

"It's been an honour to put on the shirt and play for such an amazing club, and I'll be leaving with some unforgettable memories. I wish the club nothing but success for the future."