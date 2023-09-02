Fulham sign Iwobi from Everton

Fulham have signed Alex Iwobi from Everton on a contract until the summer of 2028.

The 27-year-old midfielder said: "I'm buzzing, I just can’t wait to get started, I’m excited to start my journey here.

"Marco Silva spoke to me about the ambitions of the Club, and I’m on board. Hopefully I can bring something to the Club."

Tony Khan added: "I'm happy to welcome Alex Iwobi to Fulham! He’s an exciting and versatile player whom we've admired for some time.

"He has experience in the Premier League and in international competition with Nigeria. We're excited that Alex has joined us on a long term contract, and we believe that he'll make a valuable contribution to Marco’s squad!"

