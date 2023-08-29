'He's taken his game to another level' - uncapped Lyons gets NI call-up

Uncapped Kilmarnock midfielder Brad Lyons has been included in an injury-hit Northern Ireland squad for next month's Euro 2024 qualifiers against Slovenia and Kazakhstan.

Lyons, 26, has not been capped at any level for Northern Ireland, but is rewarded for his impressive start to the Scottish domestic campaign with Kilmarnock.

He scored the winner against Rangers in the opening league match of the season and played in the Viaplay Cup last-16 win over Celtic.

Lyons helped Coleraine win the Irish Cup in 2018 before joining Blackburn Rovers. Having taken in loan spells at St Mirren and Morecambe, he joined Kilmarnock in 2021 and helped them achieve promotion to the Scottish Premiership last year.

"He's been very combative in the games that I've seen both against Rangers and Celtic at home and Hearts away," O'Neill said of Lyons.

"He's taken his game to another level. He's established himself in the Kilmarnock team which has taken him a little bit of time to do.

"Everyone that you speak to is very positive about Brad. He merits his place in the squad based on his performances this season."