In the latest episode of Football Firsts with Jermain Defoe and Troy Deeney on BBC Sounds, the former top-flight strikers discuss some of the most memorable red cards in the Premier League.

Deeney's mind jumps straight to an incident in 2005, when Newcastle team-mates Lee Bowyer and Kieron Dyer ended up fighting each other on the pitch during a match against Aston Villa.

He said: "I always think of this moment and imagine what the dressing room was like after, how do you come back from that as a team?"

Defoe replied: "When you think about teams, especially Newcastle, a big club, you think about standards.

"When senior players are fighting on the pitch, even in training that shouldn't happen, but on the pitch in a Premier League game is terrible.

"Surely they could've waited until they got in the dressing room."