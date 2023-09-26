Dave Azzopardi, Talking Wolves, external

Although it has been a slow and frustrating start this season for Wolves, it is so good to see our Portugal magnifico Pedro Neto on the scoresheet again.

It has been over a year since we saw Neto score in the old gold, but his fantastic solo goal at Kenilworth Road on Saturday was a highlight from a disappointing afternoon in Luton.

Since picking up a knee injury in 2021, Neto has really struggled to gain consistent form, much to the frustration of Wolves fans. We've seen the winger have fantastic pre-seasons then pick up an injury which derails any progress. Arsenal were heavily linked with Neto in the 2022-23 summer window before an ankle injury saw him miss half of the campaign.

However, it looks like the winger is finally starting to kick on. He's been at the club for over four years now and this is probably the most creative he has been. In six games he already has a goal and four assists, smashing the three goal contributions he had over the last two campaigns. He tops the Premier League assists charts (alongside Mohamed Salah and James Maddison) and if he can continue to get on the scoresheet, he will be a huge asset for the side and Gary O'Neil this season.