Everton boss Sean Dyche speaking to BBC Match Of The Day: "I thought it was a similar performance to ones we didn't win, in that we created chances. We created some great chances first half. It was a worthy win in the end.

"They are hard yards when you're not winning games. Brentford are a top side. We are still a work in progress. It is a stepping stone, these are all building blocks."

On Dominic Calvert-Lewin scoring: "He is a very good player. He has had a very frustrating period. It's been a very hard period for him but he's stuck at it. He will get fitter and sharper. Dwight [McNeil] again is only just back fit. There was a lot of good in the performance today."

On playing Calvert-Lewin and Beto together: "I would still like to play two strikers when I can. It's got to suit the players."