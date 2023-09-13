George Cummins, BBC Sport

As Arsenal assess another transfer window internally, there will be praise and there will be criticism.

The praise will come in beating Man City to Arsenal's number one target Declan Rice and getting the bulk of their business done early. Jurrien Timber had made a great impression on Mikel Arteta in the short time he featured until his knee injury and David Raya signed well before the transfer window closed. The squad has been improved.

However, the decision to let £72m signing Nicolas Pepe leave on a free to join Trabzonspor leaves Arsenal facing many financial questions - again.

In one respect, the Gunners did good business selling Folarin Balogun for £38m to Monaco and letting Granit Xhaka leave for Bayer Leverkusen for £21m, but with so many others being allowed to leave on a free in recent times it leaves fans pondering if the club are selling players at the right time?

Big money signings Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were all allowed to leave for nothing. In the case of Aubameyang, he was paid off and allowed to join Barcelona.

Arsenal couldn't command a transfer fee for Hector Bellerin and this summer Ainsley Maitland-Niles was let go and decided to join Lyon on a free transfer.

Quite rightly, the club will say that some of these players weren't Arteta signings and no club needs a player who commands big wages but isnt performing on the pitch. A lack of game time for a player has the potential to disupt the squad.

In recent weeks Kieran Tierney joined Real Socieded on loan. Should Arsenal have been ruthless and let him leave for a fee last summer when Oleksandr Zinchenko arrived?

Emile Smith Rowe was linked with a move to Chelsea before they bought Cole Palmer. Were Arsenal better off selling a Hale-Ender and risking a small fans backlash this summer rather than possibly going through transfer talk again in 12 months time?

