Tottenham have been joined by Juventus, Liverpool, Paris St-Germain and Bayern Munich in the race to sign 22-year-old France midfielder Khephren Thuram from Nice. (90min), external

Meanwhile, Spurs are set to trigger an option in 31-year-old South Korea forward Son Heung-min's contract which will extend his deal by a further year, until 2026. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, the club has parted company with chief scout Leonardo Gabbanini prior to an anticipated appointment of a new sporting director. (Guardian), external

