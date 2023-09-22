Klopp says he is "massively" enjoying the moment right now and has been "excited" about the rebuild of the team since they returned for pre-season.

He added: "We decided last year we needed to change a lot, but that we want to change it for good. Really excited about it and still am. We are not stable yet, a lot of things not [right yet], but a lot of things are."

Asked if the Aston Villa win showed what he wanted to see, he said: "Yes that was top, it was the new Liverpool, I see this as well but that is only one glimpse of what we can be because we don’t know where we’ll end up. It was a really good sign that in the moment we are going in the right direction."

Klopp says he "doesn't know" what stage his team are at yet as "the things we went through already this season is enough for a whole season. Usually you have done these things after 38 games and we have done it after five."

He added: "It's not what you plan, it's not what you want but shows the boys are already together in a manner that we didn’t expect so early."

On young defender Jarell Quansah: "Right moment in the right club - he is our boy, a fantastic boy. [He] played a super pre-season with us, which is really good and he deserved to start in the last game. Some people might feel it was a brave decision. I didn’t think so."

He also feels that despite the lack of goals Darwin Nunez is in a "really good moment": "It is not important at the moment as a striker that he doesn’t score. It is more important that he plays well. We understand that if he just keeps going, the goals will come."