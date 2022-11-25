'Hearts desperate to get back into European competition'

F﻿ormer Heart of Midlothian midfielder Michael Stewart believes the Tyncastle club will want another crack at European competition after their Europa Conference League campaign was hamstrung by injuries.

H﻿earts finished third in their group behind Instanbul Basaksehir and Fiorentina, despite beating Latvian side RFS home and away.

“The disappointing thing for Hearts is that they’ve had so many players injured," Stewart said.

"Going into the European campaign was so looked forward to; to then be decimated with injuries is a sore one to take, and that’s why they’re desperate to get into the competition again next season, because it feels a bit like a missed opportunity this year.

Speaking on the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast, Stewart added: “That’s not to say Hearts were going to get out the group, because Istanbul Basaksehir and Fiorentina are two quality sides, but you’re missing Rowles, Halkett, Beningame, Devlin and Boyce and Snodgrass isn’t available.

"I would challenge anybody to take out five, six starting players and be able to go and compete at a level above what they were used to."